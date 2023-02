Verenigd Koninkrijk

Persoonlijke brieven van prinses Diana geveild

Verenigd Koninkrijk Vorsten Deel dit artikel:







epa03828996 (FILES) A file photo dated 9 August 1997 shows Diana, Princess of Wales with the son of Mohame Solijankic, a landmine victim whose home in Dobrnja she visited as part of her three-day private visit to Bosnia. London's Scotland Yard announced late 17 August 2013 they were assessing the credibility of new information concerning the deaths of Diana and Dodi Fayed August 31 1997. The information includes an allegation they were murdered by a member of the British military. EPA/FEHIM DEMIR