Prinses Astrid van België vertegenwoordigt haar broer koning Filip tijdens de herdenking van de Mijnenslag in Mesen op woensdag 7 juni. Dat kondigde het koninklijk paleis maandag aan.

Prins William en zijn vrouw Catherine zijn die dag ook te gast in de kleinste stad van België. De Mijnenslag van 1917 was een mijlpaal in de geschiedenis van de Eerste Wereldoorlog.

Tijdens de Mijnenslag werden de Duitse linies ondertunneld door de Britten. Ze installeerden er 23 dieptemijnen waarvan er op 17 juni in de ochtend negentien tot ontploffing werden gebracht. Dit jaar zijn er tal van herdenkingen, van de Britten, Ieren, Australiërs en Nieuw-Zeelanders.

Prinses Astrid gaat om 14 uur naar het Island of Ireland Peace Park en van daaruit naar een plechtigheid op het kerkhof van Wijtschate. Dat gebeurt onder meer in aanwezigheid van de hertog en hertogin van Cambridge en premier Enda Kenny van Ierland. De plechtigheid wordt georganiseerd door de Britse en Ierse regering in samenwerking met de burgemeester van Mesen.

Prins William en Catherine waren in 2014 ook in België, toen herdachten ze onder meer in Luik en Bergen het begin van de Eerste Wereldoorlog, toen een eeuw geleden.