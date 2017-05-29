Prinses Astrid van België vertegenwoordigt haar broer koning Filip tijdens de herdenking van de Mijnenslag in Mesen op woensdag 7 juni. Dat kondigde het koninklijk paleis maandag aan.
Prins William en zijn vrouw Catherine zijn die dag ook te gast in de kleinste stad van België. De Mijnenslag van 1917 was een mijlpaal in de geschiedenis van de Eerste Wereldoorlog.
Tijdens de Mijnenslag werden de Duitse linies ondertunneld door de Britten. Ze installeerden er 23 dieptemijnen waarvan er op 17 juni in de ochtend negentien tot ontploffing werden gebracht. Dit jaar zijn er tal van herdenkingen, van de Britten, Ieren, Australiërs en Nieuw-Zeelanders.
Prinses Astrid gaat om 14 uur naar het Island of Ireland Peace Park en van daaruit naar een plechtigheid op het kerkhof van Wijtschate. Dat gebeurt onder meer in aanwezigheid van de hertog en hertogin van Cambridge en premier Enda Kenny van Ierland. De plechtigheid wordt georganiseerd door de Britse en Ierse regering in samenwerking met de burgemeester van Mesen.
Prins William en Catherine waren in 2014 ook in België, toen herdachten ze onder meer in Luik en Bergen het begin van de Eerste Wereldoorlog, toen een eeuw geleden.
Reacties
Walter Bakker zegt
Interesting to visualise and picture the Duke and Duchess in 20 odd years time as King William V and Queen Catherine. On multi royal gatherings, where the ultimate tiara battles are fought out, they would be in precedence the most junior, and on those group photos be on the outskirts of the pic.
Already, in the European Kingdoms, there are 7 monarchs “ahead” of a King Charles III as it stands and is destined to never be in the centre of the pic.
For many decades Queen Elizabeth II has been beautiful and stately at the centre of these historic photos but that era is approaching it’s end.
In a decade or so the Swedish, Danish and Norwegian crowns could be on the heads of three more of the new generation royals starting with the Investiture of King Willem-Alexander a few years ago. He, and his smart and vivacious Queen will be centre pic, most probably for many years.
Get used to seeing the tiara and collier collections of the ancient House of Orange Nassau put on display in an exuberant Queen Maxima way.
King William V and Queen Catherine could be the harbingers of their new generation in 20 odd years time.